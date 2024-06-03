Arsenal announce new pro deals for 7 youngsters

Arsenal have announced new pro deals for seven academy youngsters.

Brian Okonkwo, Josh Nichols, Maldini Kacurri, Seb Ferdinand, Ismeal Kabia, Osman Kamara and Harrison Dudziak have all inked pro terms.

Goalkeeper Okonkwo said: “It’s definitely a proud moment for me and my family.

"I’ve worked hard over the last few years to achieve this. It’s a step for me to keep pushing to new heights and get more successful moments like this in the future.

“It’s really satisfying. The club has trust in me, which is really important, helping me with my confidence. I’ve been here for nearly eight years so I’ve made a lot of relationships here and it’s one of the best clubs in the world."

Winger Ferdinand also told the club's website: “I’m delighted. It’s a dream that a lot of young boys have, especially growing up around London. Arsenal is the biggest club in London, so it’s a day to celebrate, but not too much because I’m always thinking about what’s next.

“It feels brilliant. Every day we come in, work hard, sacrifice a lot and to finally get rewarded with a professional contract at such a prestigious club, words can’t really describe it.

“Look at what the first team are doing, pushing for titles and in the Champions League. It’s a place where I want to be and develop for the foreseeable future."