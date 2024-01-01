Okoli rejected huge clubs from Germany and France to join Leicester this summer

Leicester City summer signing Caleb Okoli rejected moves to Germany and France.

His agent Alessandro Barison has spoken to the Italian media about the defender.

He stated that Okoli could not reject the chance to shine in the Premier League.

He told SportItalia: “Someone from the Bundesliga, then French teams and even some Italian ones. But when Leicester came along he said to me: “It’s my moment”. He wanted the Premier League, which has always been his dream, even if he was happy to see that he also had a chance for Italy or Germany.

“The Premier League is a good testing ground where he can accumulate knowledge and where he can only improve. There are many players of a certain caliber, technically skilled and fast. He will have to be ready and be increasingly on the ball to know where the ball and the players are going.

“It is a faster football, also in terms of ball circulation and the defenders have to anticipate the play. He had to face many good attackers. He always studies them the days before facing them.”