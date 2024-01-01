Everton star Mangala says "the mentality of the team is positive" despite poor start

Everton midfielder Orel Mangala says the squad remain positive despite being bottom of the table and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton.

Belgium international Mangala made his debut for the club against the Saints and spoke on how unfortunate the team were not to push through to the next round.

“We fought very hard,” said the midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes. “We’ve been unlucky with the chances we’ve had, but there are still positives to take from the game.

“It was definitely a nice feeling to be at home in front our fans for the first time but it was unfortunate we weren't able to get the win.”

The Blues face Leicester City this weekend, who have had a strong start to the season so far. Mangala says the squad’s morale is higher than ever going into what will be another difficult game.

“I need some more games to get to my top level, but it felt good to be on the pitch today,” he added.

“I think the mentality of the team is positive right now and we want to take this into Saturday’s game against Leicester.”