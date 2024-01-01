Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City

Okagbue comes to rescue of Leicester boss Cooper

Okagbue comes to rescue of Leicester boss Cooper
Okagbue comes to rescue of Leicester boss CooperAction Plus
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper escaped a confrontation with a pitch invader.

The manager was nearly floored by a spectator that was coming from the away end, but a player intervened.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident occurred during the Carabao Cup third round clash with Walsall.

While the invader did get onto the pitch, he was blocked off by Walsall's Dave Okagbue.

Cooper insisted afterwards: "I didn’t really see it. But I obviously heard the chanting in the crowd and I’ll own that.

"You’ll never hear me showing any disrespect towards the fans’ opinion of you. That’s what a supporter is, he needs to support his club in how he sees fit.

"I’ve obviously got to build some credit here with the supporters and earn the right to do the job. But I knew that anyway.

"Things like that will make me even more determined to do well because I’m desperate to do that. I’ve absolutely no problem with it."

Mentions
LeicesterWalsallPremier LeagueLeague One
Related Articles
Cooper accepts Leicester fans upset after Cup shootout win against Walsall
Adomah says Villa's rise to the Champions League is unprecedented
Newcastle hand £15k donation to Wimbledon to repair Plough Lane