Cooper accepts Leicester fans upset after Cup shootout win against Walsall

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper admits knows fans are unhappy as they defeated Walsall via a shootout in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The match finished 0-0 before Danny Ward saved three penalties from Walsall to send the Foxes through.

Cooper was barracked during the game and one fan invaded the pitch and tried to make his way to the dugout pointing at the manager.

“I didn’t really see (the fan who ran onto the pitch), but I heard the chanting in the crowd and I’ll own that,” Cooper said. “You’ll never hear me having any disrespect against fan opinions. That’s what a supporter is, they need to support their club in how they see fit. I will own that.

“I need to build some credit with supporters and earn the right to do the job. I knew that anyway. It’s things like that that will make me even more committed and determined to do well. I’m desperate to do that.

“I have no problem with it. It’s an experience for me that I will try to make the best of. What an opportunity to show how good I am and how good we are. That will be my approach to it.

“I’ll never have a bad opinion about any view. I have a lot of respect for supporters. I know I have got to build credit with supporters. It’s nights like this where you can look back on and really build strong relationships. That’s my objective.

“I really, really want to do well for this football club. I’ve really bought into what it stands for and the people who work here. Everyone is so good-willed and good-natured and wants the club to do well and I take that responsibility seriously. That extends to the supporters. It’s important to talk about it. I see it as a great opportunity.”