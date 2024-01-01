Adomah says Villa's rise to the Champions League is unprecedented

Aston Villa promotion hero Albert Adomah admits that their rise since coming back into the Premier League has been impressive.

The ex-Villa star is now at Walsall in League Two, but shone for the Villa Park club in 2019 when they came back to the top flight.

He recorded 11 assists under coaches Roberto Di Matteo and Steve Bruce in Villa's first season in the Championship.

“I couldn’t have predicted it," he told SkyBet.

"We knew that we’d get promotion to the Premier League – that’s why I joined the club when they came for me. Once they got to the Premier League it was about stability and for them to finish in the top four last season and now to be in the Champions League – it’s an amazing achievement.

“Villa was a great experience. It’s a massive, historic club and my three seasons there were amazing. My first season I got the top assists, second season top goal scorer, and my last season was the promotion season to the Premier League. It was an amazing time.”