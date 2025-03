OH Leuven attacker Banzuzi back on West Ham agenda

OH Leuven attacker Ezechiel Banzuzi remains on the shopping list of West Ham.

The London Evening Standard says West Ham failed in an attempt for the 20 year-old in January.

However, OHL will be more open to selling Banzuzi at the end of this season.

And watching developments are the Hammers, which remain interested in the youngster.

OHL rate Banzuzi at around €15m and along with West Ham, Monaco are also interested.