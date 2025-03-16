REVEALED: Why Arteta approved Arsenal Biereth sale

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta couldn't see Mika Biereth fitting into his system.

The Gunners sold the young striker last year to Sturm Graz ahead of his January switch to AS Monaco. Since then, Biereth has 11 goals and three assists in 11 games for the Ligue 1 side.

The Athletic says Arsenal coaching staff saw Biereth as a strong runner with a direct approach.

However, the way he has polished other parts of his game have surprised manager Mikel Arteta and his backroom team.

Arteta also didn't see Biereth as the type of centre-forward who could succeed within his system and the team's playing style.

After leaving Arsenal last summer, Biereth's six months with Sturm Graz saw him score 14 goals in 25 games before his switch to Ligue 1.