West Ham make pre-contract offer to Lille midfielder Gomes

West Ham make pre-contract offer to Lille midfielder Gomes
West Ham United have made a pre-contract offer to Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Off contract in June, the England international and former Manchester United prospect has a £100,000-a-week offer on the table from the Irons, says the Guardian.

However, it's claimed Gomes will reject the proposal.

Hammers boss Graham Potter still hopes to convince Gomes about a move to the London stadium, where he would build his new-look West Ham team around the midfield schemer.

Gomes has made 134 appearances in all competitions for LOSC since joining from United in 2020.

