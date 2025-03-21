West Ham make pre-contract offer to Lille midfielder Gomes

West Ham United have made a pre-contract offer to Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Off contract in June, the England international and former Manchester United prospect has a £100,000-a-week offer on the table from the Irons, says the Guardian.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it's claimed Gomes will reject the proposal.

Hammers boss Graham Potter still hopes to convince Gomes about a move to the London stadium, where he would build his new-look West Ham team around the midfield schemer.

Gomes has made 134 appearances in all competitions for LOSC since joining from United in 2020.