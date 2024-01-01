Tribal Football
Wolves, Brentford target Burnley defender O'Shea

Wolves, Brentford target Burnley defender O'Shea
Burnley’s Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has significant transfer interest in him.

The 25-year-old was impressive last term, even as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

Per The Mirror, Wolves and Brentford are the two teams most serious about O’Shea.

The Clarets are willing to sell, but only if they get to make a big profit on his signing.

They are said to be seeking £15 million for O’Shea, who arrived at the club a year ago.

Burnley paid his £7 million release clause to sign him from West Brom last summer.

