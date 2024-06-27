Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
Flick pushes Barcelona to try for Man Utd attacker Rashford

Ipswich table bid for Sunderland attacker Clarke

Ipswich table bid for Sunderland attacker Clarke
Ipswich table bid for Sunderland attacker Clarke
Ipswich table bid for Sunderland attacker ClarkeAction Plus
Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town are aiming to continue their big summer spending spree.

The Tractor Boys are pushing ahead with plans to buy more players before the month ends.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Times, Ipswich have lodged a bid of over £15 million for Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old was hugely impressive last season, scoring 15 goals in the Championship.

Now he is set for a huge move to the Premier League to see if he can hack it at that level.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are close to agreeing a loan with a possible obligation to buy Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Mentions
Premier LeagueClarke JackIpswichSunderlandChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves join Palace in pursuit of Sunderland winger Clarke
Ipswich interested in towering Sheffield United defender this summer
Speakman welcomes Bellingham penning new Sunderland deal