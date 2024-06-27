Ipswich table bid for Sunderland attacker Clarke

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town are aiming to continue their big summer spending spree.

The Tractor Boys are pushing ahead with plans to buy more players before the month ends.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Times, Ipswich have lodged a bid of over £15 million for Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old was hugely impressive last season, scoring 15 goals in the Championship.

Now he is set for a huge move to the Premier League to see if he can hack it at that level.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are close to agreeing a loan with a possible obligation to buy Armando Broja from Chelsea.