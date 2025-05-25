Manchester United equal unwanted 103-year league record

Manchester United have ended the 2024-25 Premier League season without winning back-to-back games.

Despite a 2-0 final-day win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford - with goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen – the Red Devils were left with little more than a consolation to salvage some pride.

It’s only the third time in Manchester United’s history that they’ve completed a full league season without back-to-back wins.

The first time this happened was in the 1893–94 season, then again in 1921–22. With this campaign, it marks only the third time in United’s history as Ruben Amorim’s men now shares an unwanted 103-year-old record.