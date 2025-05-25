Manchester United end season with victory over Aston Villa

Aston Villa missed out on UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification in controversial fashion after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day, with this marking their 41st Premier League (PL) head-to-head defeat against the Red Devils.

Still licking their wounds from defeat in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, Ruben Amorim’s men emerged like a team with a point to prove against their UCL-chasing visitors.

Mason Mount spurned two big chances inside four minutes, first forcing Emiliano Martinez into a good save after meeting Noussair Mazraoui’s cutback, before directing a free header straight at the Villa goalkeeper.

United’s dominant start continued with Bruno Fernandes the next to be denied by Martínez, before Amad Diallo swept wide from Mount’s cross.

The Red Devils’ momentum dissipated somewhat when Mazraoui was forced off injured, but Villa were soon back under siege as the Moroccan’s replacement, Diogo Dalot, hit the post after being found by Harry Maguire.

Neither Ayden Heaven nor Rasmus Hojlund could sort their feet out to turn home the rebound, but United’s much-maligned number nine would have a telling impact before the break.

The Dane pounced on Matty Cash’s dreadful backpass to race through on goal, where Martínez wiped him out and was duly sent off.

Marco Asensio was sacrificed to accommodate replacement goalkeeper Robin Olsen, while also leaving Villa with an uphill battle in the second half, given that they’d been outplayed before they were reduced to 10 men.

Villa faced nine shots before the break while registering just one themselves, and there were no signs after the restart that Unai Emery’s men could relieve the pressure.

Within four minutes, Hojlund had the ball in the back of the net only to be denied by the offside flag, while Fernandes missed the target with a pair of efforts and Casemiro curled against the post.

The Brazilian then blazed over from a promising position as chances continued to go to waste, and that nearly cost United when Altay Bayındir's unconvincing handling allowed Morgan Rogers to steal in and slot into an empty net, but the goalkeeper’s blushes were spared by the referee’s decision to award a foul.

Emery was incensed, and his anger only worsened when United finally converted a chance moments later. Fernandes’ pinpoint cross to the back post was met by Amad, who headed home into the far corner.

A sense of injustice overcame the visitors who were clinging on to their UCL dreams, but a clumsy foul from Ian Maatsen on Amad in the closing stages gave United a penalty to seal victory.

Christian Eriksen, who will depart the club this summer, stepped up to convert and ensure United avoided a 17th-placed finish thanks to a 23rd win on the final day of the PL season.

It’s heartbreak for Villa, though, who slump to sixth and miss out on the UCL.

