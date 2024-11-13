Odegaard: No pressure from Arsenal to withdraw from Norway squad

Martin Odegaard insists there was no pressure from Arsenal over his withdrawal from the Norway squad.

Odegaard was released from Norway's squad yesterday, after only just returning from an ankle injury suffered with the national team in September.

Advertisement Advertisement

In an interview with TV 2 Norge, he was asked if he had been pressured by Arsenal to make that decision.

"No. We have had an open and good discussion," said Odegaard.

"I have spoken with Ståle (Solbakken, Norway coach) since I was injured. We have both been keen to make it happen, and that is also why I am in Norway.

"This is not about what Arsenal or Ståle have said.

"It's about my situation."