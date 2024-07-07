Odegaard insists Arsenal stronger for last season's title failure

Last season’s Premier League runners up Arsenal will come back even stronger next season.

That is the view of club captain and Norway star Martin Odegaard, who spoke about the pain of yet another title miss.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Gunners finished second twice in the past two campaigns, losing out to Manchester City on both occasions.

Per The Mirror, Odegaard said: “Every setback can make you stronger. Just for us to be here and talking about last season as a big disappointment just shows how far we’ve come and what we’re all about now.

“We want to win something and that just shows the mentality we have now. We are not satisfied if we don’t win. That’s why we’re going to keep pushing each other every day to make sure we do that.

“First of all, it was a good season. It wasn’t enough to win it and that’s what we wanted to do. We all felt a bit disappointed with being so close. But in football, it is small margins. It is easy to look at one game but you have to look at the whole season and again it is small margins

“We didn’t have the consistency to win it. We have to earn it. We know we can improve, we know we are going to get better. That’s what we are working for now. It is just small margins, small details in the game and how to deal with a long season. So close but we are going to come back even stronger I’m sure.

“You learn something every day, especially when you are so close, you can feel it, you can taste it and you have it there on the last day. It gives us all the motivation we need to come back even stronger this year and to win it, that’s the big goal.

“If you compare last season to the season before, we looked a lot stronger, especially towards the end of the season. I think we looked a lot more mature, more confident and you saw we had a really good ending to the season.

“So I think we are taking a lot of good steps. Again, we just need a little bit more to win it. That’s what we are going to work on now and make sure that we improve in those small margins, those small details that can help us win the title.”