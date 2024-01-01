Tribal Football
Cesc full of praise for Arsenal captain Odegaard
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has praised their captain Martin Odegaard.

The Spaniard spoke about Odegaard’s influence on manager Mikel Arteta’s young team.

Fabregas, who did not win the Premier League with the Gunners but did with Chelsea, hopes Odegaard can lead the Gunners to league title success.

He told BBC Sport: "I really like Odegaard and the position and character and profile of player that he is today for Arsenal.

"It reminds me of myself in my time. 

“He is a great guy, a great professional and a great leader and he reminds me of when I was captain and was young. He brings energy and the atmosphere up at the Emirates Stadium."

