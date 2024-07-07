Arsenal ban 20,000 members after tout probe

Premier League giants Arsenal are not afraid to punish fans who are not using season tickets

The Gunners are said to have canceled 24 season tickets last season for a lack of use.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fans who do buy season tickets must use them for at latest 17 of 22 home games.

Arsenal are also clamping down on touting and banned 20,000 members and 54 season-ticket holders for attempting to obtain tickets in unauthorised ways.

Such a requirement may upset some supporters, but is only set to get more strict.

The Standard states that for the coming season, fans must attend for 20 of 23 games or they will lose their season ticket.

The measure is being put in place to ensure the Emirates Stadium is full every weekend.