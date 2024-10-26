Benitez: When it's time to judge Slot's Liverpool team

Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez says the best time to judge Arne Slot's team is when they suffer a form slump.

Writing for BBC Sport, Benitez said: "When Arne Slot says people should judge his Liverpool side in a few weeks' time rather than now, it makes total sense to me.

Advertisement Advertisement

"At this stage, he is still finding out about his players himself - and they are also finding out about him too.

"Right now, with the way Liverpool have started the season so well, they can see that they can win every game - which will be an extra motivation for them with some difficult fixtures ahead, starting against Arsenal on Sunday.

"But there are other things for everyone to learn about each other, that become important at the end of the season if you want to win things.

"I am talking about character, and the ability to deal with adversity and come through it, that gives you the belief you can do it again.

"Slot is giving the team more tools, to be sure they can react and adjust depending on the opponent - or so they can impose their own way to play, because if they are much better than the other team they can control possession in the opposition half, and try to find ways to create chances.

"Overall, I think they have more balance and if they can continue to carry a threat in attack then we have already seen that they don't concede too many goals. Put that together, and it is the key to being successful.

"They are definitely on the right path, and in a good place to go to the Emirates on Sunday. Beating Arsenal will be a good challenge and a difficult test, but I think they have the belief that they can do it, and that is the main thing."