Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Arsenal great Adams: Liverpool can END title hopes today

Paul Vegas
Arsenal great Adams: Liverpool can END title hopes today
Arsenal great Adams: Liverpool can END title hopes todayAction Plus
Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams feels they cannot afford to lose at home today against Liverpool.

Defeat would see the Reds go seven points ahead of Arsenal, with Manchester City already holding a six point gap.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adams told The Sun:  “This is not quite a must-win game but it is a must-not-lose.

“We can’t lose, because then we would not be far off having more chance of winning the Champions League than the title, even this early.

“At the back end of the season, you will also have a City squad that has been rotated and is full of beans. Usually they don’t lose a game.

“You have to stay in touch with your rivals. If you get to April within three points of the title, you still have a chance.”

He added: “Liverpool are confident and Mo Salah is on fire but I have a funny feeling Arsenal will get a point.

“I would love it if we got all three — and if that means getting another red card in the process, so be it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdams TonyArsenalLiverpoolManchester City
Related Articles
Scholes: Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend