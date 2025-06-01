Obi: Two-goal Man Utd performance big moment for me

Tribal Football
Chido Obi
Chido Obi admits he was delighted with his double for Manchester United in Hong Kong on Friday.

The 17 year-old scored twice in United's win in Hong Kong.

And he told MUTV when reflecting on his performance: "It is a big moment because I have been waiting a long time for this moment.

"Every time I get the opportunity I stay out with the finishing coach to do extra.

"The fans here are amazing. They welcomed us and cheered us for the whole game."

