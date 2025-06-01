Obi: Two-goal Man Utd performance big moment for me

Chido Obi admits he was delighted with his double for Manchester United in Hong Kong on Friday.

The 17 year-old scored twice in United's win in Hong Kong.

And he told MUTV when reflecting on his performance: "It is a big moment because I have been waiting a long time for this moment.

"Every time I get the opportunity I stay out with the finishing coach to do extra.

"The fans here are amazing. They welcomed us and cheered us for the whole game."