Obi: Two-goal Man Utd performance big moment for me
Chido Obi admits he was delighted with his double for Manchester United in Hong Kong on Friday.
The 17 year-old scored twice in United's win in Hong Kong.
And he told MUTV when reflecting on his performance: "It is a big moment because I have been waiting a long time for this moment.
"Every time I get the opportunity I stay out with the finishing coach to do extra.
"The fans here are amazing. They welcomed us and cheered us for the whole game."