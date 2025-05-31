Man Utd midfielder Mount: Two-goal Chido a very good player

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was full of praise for Chido Obi after victory over Hong Kong last night.

Obi struck twice, with Ayden Heaven also scoring, as United won 3-1 on the night.

Mount said at the final whistle: "Chido is a very good player.

"I haven't played with him loads but, obviously, you can see in training what he's about, his good movement as a player.

"As a 10, you want to try to give balls into the box for him to get on the end of. I saw him and he's a threat with a ball in the air for a header on goal.

"That was my aim. But all the young kids who played today, I thought stepped up in difficult circumstances.

"They all performed really well so I'm really happy for them as well."