Chelsea still interested in Osimhen despite Galatasaray loan

Chelsea are still big admirers of Victor Osimhen and may want to sign him in the winter or next summer.

That is the view of transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who has spoken about the attacker’s situation.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray, but the deal can be cut short in the winter if necessary.

The forward is still a Napoli player, but is said to have no future at that club given a breakdown in relationship with the ownership.

Osimhen does have a release clause of around £70M, which Chelsea may find reasonable.

However, at the age of 25, a move to Turkey may be seen as a backwards career move and may hurt his stock moving forward.