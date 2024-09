Jackson agrees new deal with Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson has agreed a new deal with Chelsea.

The Athletic says the Senegal striker has agreed a two-year extension which will see his deal run to 2033.

Jackson will join Cole Palmer, who has also signed a new deal in recent days to 2033.

Last season, striker Jackson contributed 17 goals and six assists in 44 appearances.

After the first two Premier League games, he has one goal and one assist each this term.