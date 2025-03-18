Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Man Utd chiefs working off 4-man striker short-list for summer market

Paul Vegas
Man Utd chiefs working off 4-man striker short-list for summer market
Man Utd chiefs working off 4-man striker short-list for summer marketAction Plus
Manchester United are prioritising a new striker signing this summer.

The Mirror says United have drawn up a four-man short-list as they seek to add firepower to the squad for next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) Victor Osimhen (Napoli, on-loan with Galatasaray) and Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) are all being discussed.

All four players are capable of playing with their back to goal, but also boast good pace and can play off the break.

Any move will depend on United selling first, with all four attacking targets rated north of €60m. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEkitike HugoSesko BenjaminGyokeres ViktorOsimhen VictorManchester UnitedEintracht FrankfurtGalatasaraySporting LisbonNapoliRB LeipzigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd learn knockdown fee needed for Palace striker Mateta
Man Utd alerted as Gyokeres makes Sporting CP exit decision
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd