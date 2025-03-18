Man Utd chiefs working off 4-man striker short-list for summer market

Manchester United are prioritising a new striker signing this summer.

The Mirror says United have drawn up a four-man short-list as they seek to add firepower to the squad for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) Victor Osimhen (Napoli, on-loan with Galatasaray) and Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) are all being discussed.

All four players are capable of playing with their back to goal, but also boast good pace and can play off the break.

Any move will depend on United selling first, with all four attacking targets rated north of €60m.