Chelsea could swap Lukaku for big name Napoli forward this summer

Chelsea could swap Lukaku for HUGE Napoli forward this summer
Chelsea and Napoli are said to be in talks regarding a massive player swap deal.

Per The Athletic, the two clubs are discussing a multi-layered deal that would see Victor Osimhen join the Blues.

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku would head to Italy on a permanent basis.

David Ornstein has reported that while Lukaku’s deal is permanent, Osimhen’s would not be.

He would join on an initial loan, which will include either an option or obligation to buy.

Chelsea want £30 million for Lukaku, with Napoli seeking three times that sum for Osimhen.

