Manchester United have completed the signing of Chido Obi-Martin.

The teenage centre-forward leaves Arsenal as a free agent and has signed a contract with United after months of haggling over compensation terms.

Advertisement Advertisement

X account '@MUFC_Youth’ is reporting Obi-Martin has now signed a deal with United, putting pen to paper on Friday.

An announcement from United is now due to confirm the 16 year-old's signing.

Ob-Martin turns 17 nex month.