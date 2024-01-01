DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap

Chido Obi-Martin has celebrated his move to Manchester United with a post to social media.

The teenage striker has posted a farewell to former club Arsenal and also has posted a celebratory snap him meeting with United legend Eric Cantona.

"Manchester United have received formal communication from the Premier League. The ratification process for the transfer of former Arsenal star Chido Obi-Martin has come to a close," reported 'Academy Scoop'.

"Contracts will be signed in due course.

"Having missed much of the pre-season preparations, he will have adequate time to reach full fitness and acclimatise to his new surroundings."