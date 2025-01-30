Obi-Martin scores on U21 debut in Man Utd win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chido Obi-Martin
Chido Obi-Martin has scored on his U21 Manchester United debut.

The 17 year-old centre-forward was promoted this week to the U21s and made his debut yesterday against Oldham Athletic.

And Obi-Martin struck against Oldham in his first appearance at U21 level on Wednesday night.

United ran out 5-0 winners, with  Chido, Jack Moorhouse, Malachi Sharpe, Sam Mather and Victor Musa on the scoresheet.

With the U18s, Chido has scored nine goals in seven games. 

