Obi-Martin scores on U21 debut in Man Utd win
Chido Obi-Martin has scored on his U21 Manchester United debut.
The 17 year-old centre-forward was promoted this week to the U21s and made his debut yesterday against Oldham Athletic.
And Obi-Martin struck against Oldham in his first appearance at U21 level on Wednesday night.
United ran out 5-0 winners, with Chido, Jack Moorhouse, Malachi Sharpe, Sam Mather and Victor Musa on the scoresheet.
With the U18s, Chido has scored nine goals in seven games.