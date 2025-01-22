Man Utd to give starlet Chido-Obi Martin a chance in the first team

Manchester United could be ready to test Chido Obi-Martin at the highest level.

The youngster is only 17 and is playing for the club’s Under-18s team at present.

He moved from Arsenal in the summer and has already impressed, scoring nine goals in eight games.

Now The Mail states that he may be given a chance to shine for the first team.

Manager Ruben Amorim wants in-house options to address the lack of goals in his squad.

Obi-Martin has been training with the first team to see what he has to offer.