Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Amorim reveals Ratcliffe talks after Man Utd win against Southampton

Man Utd striker Obi-Martin hits two more for U18s

Paul Vegas
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin hits two more for U18s
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin hits two more for U18sChido Obi-Martin/Instagram
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin was on the scoresheet again for the U18s on Friday.

Obi-Martin scored twice as United defeated Preston North End 5-2 last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Along with the former Arsenal prospect, Jack Fletcher, Reece Munro and attacking midfielder Amir Ibragimov struck for United.  Ibragimov won and converted a penalty - with a Panenka - to finish off the scoring.

Obi-Martin now has seven goals in seven appearances for United so far this season.

Wales U18 international striker Louie Bradbury, 16, was a late substitute for United. Bradbury came through the systems of Corwen and Shrewsbury before joining United in 2023.

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieIbragimov AmirBradbury LouieManchester UnitedCorwenShrewsbury
Related Articles
Man Utd consider Obi-Martin for early senior debut
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future
Obi-Martin on mark as Man Utd thump Coventry in FAYC