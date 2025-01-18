Man Utd striker Obi-Martin hits two more for U18s

Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin was on the scoresheet again for the U18s on Friday.

Obi-Martin scored twice as United defeated Preston North End 5-2 last night.

Along with the former Arsenal prospect, Jack Fletcher, Reece Munro and attacking midfielder Amir Ibragimov struck for United. Ibragimov won and converted a penalty - with a Panenka - to finish off the scoring.

Obi-Martin now has seven goals in seven appearances for United so far this season.

Wales U18 international striker Louie Bradbury, 16, was a late substitute for United. Bradbury came through the systems of Corwen and Shrewsbury before joining United in 2023.