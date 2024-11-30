Obi-Martin scores as Man Utd U18 defeat Stoke

Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin struck again for the U18s in today's win against Stoke City.

Fresh from signing pro terms with United this week, the centre-forward sparked a late rush of goals as United defeated the Potters 3-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

Obi-Martin opened the scoring before on 71 minutes, winning and converting a penalty, before midfielder James Scanlon and fullback Dante Plunkett rounded out the match.

Obi-Martin now has five goals in five games for the U18s.

Godwill Kukonki started for United after training with the senior squad ahead of their Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.