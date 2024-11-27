Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin has already made a big impact on the Premier League club.

The Red Devils brought in the talented soon to be 17-year-old from Arsenal in the summer.

While Obi-Martin has been playing with the Under-18s, he is already set to earn his first pro contract.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, United will get Obi-Martin tied down as soon as he turns 17.

He may even get a chance to show if he is first team material later this season.

Given the struggles in front of goal that United are showing, boss Ruben Amorim may be tempted to throw in Obi-Martin.

