Man Utd wonderkid Kukonki could make Europa League start after training under Amorim

Manchester United strongly believe that teenage defender Godwill Kukonki could be ready for a history making moment.

The center half is only 16 but has been training with the first team under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Kukonki did not take part in the UEFA Youth League clash against AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday.

Per The Mail, he could be in line for a spot in the squad for their Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt.

There is a chance that he could become one of the youngest debutants for United this week.

United do have more defenders available this week, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez both training with the first team.

