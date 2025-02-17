Obi: Man Utd debut dream come true

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chido Obi has spoken out after making his Manchester United debut in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old striker returned to north London after his high-profile summer switch from Arsenal.

He was a part of Ruben Amorim’s senior squad for the first time, sitting on the bench for the start and coming on near the end.

Amorim named eight uncapped youngsters alongside Victor Lindelof on his bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after suffering an injury and illness nightmare during the week.

Amad has been ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage, while Kobbie Mainoo faces weeks on the sidelines due to a muscular problem.

"Disappointed with the loss. On a personal note, thanks to the gaffer and the club for making a dream come true for me and my family," Obi wrote on Instagram.

