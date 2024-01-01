O'Hara slams Tottenham players after Arsenal defeat

Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara was scathing in his assessment of the team after a loss to Arsenal.

The North London derby was a largely drab affair, with a Gabriel Magalhaes header leading to a 1-0 Arsenal win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's side now sit 13th after a poor start to the season.

O’Hara posted on X: “Give me Aaron Lennon, (Tom) Huddlestone, (Robbie) Keane, (Jermain) Defoe and (Rafael) van der Vaart over any of these any day of the week.

“We sign players from Bournemouth, Burnley, Leeds and (Nottingham) Forest then expect championship results #spurs heads gone.”

One fan responded: “You signed Defoe from West Ham whilst they were in the Championship, Lennon from Leeds whilst they were in the Championship and Huddlestone from Derby whilst they were in the Championship.”