O'Brien insists Everton too good to go down

Everton defender Jake O'Brien is adamant the squad is too good to go down this season.

Ahead of today's clash with Tottenham, O'Brien insists Everton, currently 16th in the Premier League table, are in a false position.

"I just can't see us going down," said the Republic of Ireland international. "I think we're better than a lot of teams so it's just about getting a few points on the board and pushing up.

"I think we've got too good a group of players to go down. You can see it in training. In games, it's just fine margins, taking your goals and not conceding small goals.

"You can see there are moments that win and lose games. We've been on the bad side of it. Once that clicks for us and we start getting a good run of games, people will stop doubting us.

"We were in this situation last season and able to look up."