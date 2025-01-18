Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due
Man Utd boss Amorim discusses Antony future

Moyes to promote Lucas to senior Everton backroom team

Paul Vegas
Moyes to promote Lucas to senior Everton backroom team
Moyes to promote Lucas to senior Everton backroom teamAction Plus
Everton academy goalkeeper coach David Lucas is set for promotion.

The Liverpool Echo says new manager David Moyes is planning to promote Lucas to his backroom staff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moyes is making the move after recommendation from senior keeper Jordan Pickford.

Lucas will step up to replace Billy Mercer, who left as first team keeper coach after the sacking of former manager Sean Dyche.

Interestingly, Lucas played for Moyes when they were together at Preston North End.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Alli wins contract offer from Como
Moyes gives updates on Broja, catching up at Everton and scouting Lyon winger Nuamah
Postecoglou reveals the transfer window has been tricky but he expects it to ramp up soon