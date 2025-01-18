Moyes to promote Lucas to senior Everton backroom team

Everton academy goalkeeper coach David Lucas is set for promotion.

The Liverpool Echo says new manager David Moyes is planning to promote Lucas to his backroom staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moyes is making the move after recommendation from senior keeper Jordan Pickford.

Lucas will step up to replace Billy Mercer, who left as first team keeper coach after the sacking of former manager Sean Dyche.

Interestingly, Lucas played for Moyes when they were together at Preston North End.