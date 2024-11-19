NZ teammates in awe of Forest's free-scoring Wood

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood just cannot stop scoring at the moment for club or country.

The New Zealand attacker netted in an 8-0 win for the All Whites against Samoa.

He has also been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season, as he is among the top scorers in the division this term.

“He’s very humble, very good with everyone,” New Zealand midfielder Matthew Garbett told the New Zealand Herald. 

“He will chat with everyone, even the new players coming in. To have a guy like him, who is doing what he is doing, is amazing for the team but also for the environment.

“You are putting him up with the names of (Erling) Haaland and the top goalscorers in Europe. It’s good for the squad and teammates to see that a player in the Premier League wants to come back and play for his country every time.”

 

 

