Forest boss Nuno admits Wood "admiration" as contract runs down

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood’s future may be up for debate among fans and pundits, but he is not distracted.

His manager Nuno Espirito Santo is also not concerned by the fact that Wood is out of contract when the season ends.

The forward, who is now 32, has been enjoying one of the best periods of his Premier League career.

“Nothing changes,” Nuno told reporters.

“Chris is OK, he is doing fantastic for us - this is what is more important; what it means to have him in the team, his goals, his work. All things will happen naturally.

“Nothing has changed. He is doing well.

“What he has is a huge amount of respect from all of us because he is a top professional.

“He delivers from so many different situations. He is always looking to score, his movement is very good and he’s been really helped by his teammates.

“We are delighted. Among us, he has huge respect and admiration.”