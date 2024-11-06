Wood on leaving Newcastle for Forest: I was very lucky with Howe

Wood on leaving Newcastle for Forest: I was very lucky that Eddie Howe allowed me to leave

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has discussed how Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was understanding in his bid to leave the club and find game time elsewhere.

Wood only scored five goals during his year-long spell at Newcastle after making the move from Burnley which gave the New Zealand captain a desire to look elsewhere for first team football.

Fast forward to 2023 and Wood joined Nottingham Forest on loan where he has scored 22 goals in just 30 Premier League starts since completing the transfer including a brace against Howe’s side last year.

"It was a time in my career where I wanted to just get back playing," the 32-year-old told Nottingham Forest's YouTube channel ahead of facing Newcastle at the City Ground on Sunday. "I had a great relationship with the Newcastle supporters, Eddie Howe and the team there, but I was looking like being the third-choice.

"At that stage of my career, I didn't really want to be third-choice. I wanted to play and Forest gave me the opportunity.

"I was very lucky that Eddie Howe was understanding of that and appreciated my side of wanting to play even though he didn't want to let me go at the time because it might have left him a bit short. He was really good for me in the sense of saying, 'I want you to continue your career and do well.'"