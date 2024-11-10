Forest attacker Anderson insists no Newcastle exit regrets

Nottingham Forest attacker Elliot Anderson has no regrets over his move from Newcastle in August.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has stated he didn't want to see the midfielder sold.

Ahead of today's clash, Anderson told The Times: “It was a good time for a fresh start and I’ve really enjoyed it. Nottingham Forest is a huge club.

“I always quite liked Forest when I was a kid. I spoke to Chris Wood before I came. He’s taken me under his wing. I just wanted to be playing football, that’s what everyone wants to do. I’ve got off to a good start.

“It’s a brilliant set of guys. I don’t think people realise how talented a squad we have here. When I came I thought, ‘This is going to be tough to get in the team'. I can’t really put my finger on why (Forest have started so well) — we have an amazing defence and then we have Chris Wood up front, who’s like Ronaldo at the minute. We’re doing brilliant and I’ve settled really, really well, but you have to stay humble.”

On facing Newcastle today, Anderson also said: “Obviously it will be a bit weird playing them.

“I played them in the cup I went out there with sleeves rolled up and tried to give it a right go but seeing faces you used to be with was strange. My mum and dad will be there, my brothers, and yeah, grandad will come too.”