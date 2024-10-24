Nuno says Forest must focus ahead of Leicester clash despite Marinakis stadium ban

Nuno says Forest must focus on what happens on the pitch despite Marinakis stadium ban

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was given a five-match stadium ban for spitting on the floor, which mamager Nuno Espirito Santo says players must ignore ahead of this Friday's clash.

Marinakis was found guilty of improper conduct for the incident following Forest's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Fulham. The FA commission stated there was "no excuse" for such an "an egregious display of disrespectful behaviour" that could "fuel disrespect towards match officials".

Forest’s Friday night trip to Leicester City could make it seven away games unbeaten under Nuno, who was adamant that his side must put the situation to the back of their minds and focus on what happens on the pitch.

“We have to stick to what we can control, which is what happens on the pitch. Hopefully it doesn’t distract us and we keep being focused on what happens on the pitch.”

“We are taking care of that and making sure things go normal, like it was on Monday,” he said. “We were in constant communication with the coaching staff. Now we are trying to prepare the same for Leicester.

“There are places (to watch from), like the analysts’ box. What I want is to be in touch with the coaching staff.”