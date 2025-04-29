Nuno reveals Forest's final Premier League games "are the biggest games of our careers"

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the press ahead of Thursday's clash with Brentford.

Four days after the Premier League weekend concluded, both teams will be hoping to keep their European dreams alive in the final stretch of the season. The fixture was rearranged after Forest made it to the semi-final of the FA Cup but now after losing 2-0 to Manchester City Nuno will be fully focused on the league and finishing in the top four.

Forest must forget FA Cup defeat

The Forest boss first spoke on the cup disappointment but says his side must quickly move on and forget about the previous game.

“The disappointment of not reaching the final of the FA Cup is the same as when we lose a game in the Premier League. It is not a good feeling.

“What we have to do is react. We have to understand that sometimes we have to grieve, give time to that and then approach the game as life - you fall down, you get up again and you go. Everybody has to help each other. In the good moments and the bad moments, we are there for all of us.

“My role is to try to make sure this sadness doesn’t stay long in our feelings. Get over it as quickly as possible because we have so much to fight for - huge and important things to fight for - starting against Brentford.

“We cannot stay in Wembley. It’s finished. Over. Let’s go. That’s my role.”

The final few games are finals to us

Forest have just five games left this season as they aim to secure a return to Europe's premier club competition. Nuno was adamant that the final games should be treated like a final in what is a huge opportunity to make history.

"All the games are going to be very, very important for a lot of teams in this fight. We have one more, let's try to perform well," Nuno said.

“We are back in the City Ground in front of our fans, it's a big help.

"We have never stopped believing, no matter what happens. Throughout the competition, we have had good moments and bad moments and we have been able to react and again it is up to us to react again.

"All the games are the biggest games of our careers, this is how we approach it. We are only thinking about Brentford now, that is the only thing we have to consider now in our minds, is to compete against them.

"It's in our hands, that's a big advantage."

When will Aina return?

Finally, he opened up on defender Ola Aina's fitness as the club continues to monitor his progress after picking up a calf injury against Manchester United.

"We still have one more day, assessing all the players, trying to make the decisions.

"All the players who have been out are important to us. We have spoken many times about that.

"We have been missing Ola, especially because of the stability of the back four we had and the routines.

"I don't know how many times we had the same players - that's crucial, especially in defence. We will assess him and see how fast he can return to the team."