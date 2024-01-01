Nuno pleased as Forest draw at Chelsea

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was happy after their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Nuno said, "The full game was a very good game with both teams trying. We played and created.

"The second half was very good for the spectators. We controlled the game well. There is no other way to play against big teams, if you don't unite then it's difficult.

"We blocked the middle of the park and dealt well with one v ones out wide. The game was stretched, we had a good chance and then Chelsea had a good chance.

"The goalkeepers were great at both ends.

"We don't make any difference in performance at home and away.

"We need to assess why we aren't getting results at the City Ground. Away we are doing really well but at home we aren't. The issue is to resolve what is happening at the City Ground."

On goalscorer Chris Wood, he said: "He is giving us good results. Chris is always there to deliver and we are happy for it."

On Morgan Gibbs-White limping off with an injury, Nuno added: "He will be assessed and tomorrow he will do a scan to see if he can join the England squad. I hope for the best."