Forest keeper Sels: A very good Chelsea point

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels insists they can be happy with their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Sels was superb on the day for the point.

He later said: "We know that they are a very good team, they played in the Conference League a few days ago and have a big squad full of quality so I expected to have a lot of work.

"After the red card (James Ward-Prowse) we were under pressure but we had big chances to win in the end. I'm happy for the team and we need to continue because I think it's five or six games away that we haven't lost.

"It's like we are in two phases - we are happy with a point but had chances to win the game. Away at Chelsea a point is very good. We take confidence from this for the future."

On ambition for the season, he added: "Our ambition is to get 40 points as quick as possible and then maybe we can aim higher. Premier League is a tough league so we need to go game by game."