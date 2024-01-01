Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Chelsea keeper Sanchez happy after Forest draw

Chelsea keeper Sanchez happy after Forest draw
Chelsea keeper Sanchez happy after Forest drawTribalfootball
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was happy with his performance for their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood put Forest ahead before Noni Madueke found an equaliser. James Ward-Prowse saw red for Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sanchez later said: "Sometimes when the opponents go down to 10 it doesn't get easier.

"(Matz) Sels was top as well, making saves at the end. (Enzo) Maresca said at the end we did everything we could and he was proud. 

"We were doing the right things that we've been doing each game. When they went down to 10 we kept pressing but it just wasn't for us today."

On bookings and suspensions for Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, he added: "Massive players but it was unlucky. They need to stop talking to the officials.

"We have some very good players to come in."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSanchez RobertNottinghamChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea goalscorer Madueke: Credit Forest players for draw
Wood happy with Forest goal in Chelsea draw
Chelsea boss Maresca wary of in-form Hudson-Odoi ahead of Forest clash