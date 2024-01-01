Chelsea keeper Sanchez happy after Forest draw

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was happy with his performance for their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood put Forest ahead before Noni Madueke found an equaliser. James Ward-Prowse saw red for Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sanchez later said: "Sometimes when the opponents go down to 10 it doesn't get easier.

"(Matz) Sels was top as well, making saves at the end. (Enzo) Maresca said at the end we did everything we could and he was proud.

"We were doing the right things that we've been doing each game. When they went down to 10 we kept pressing but it just wasn't for us today."

On bookings and suspensions for Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, he added: "Massive players but it was unlucky. They need to stop talking to the officials.

"We have some very good players to come in."