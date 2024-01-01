Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: We deserved more from Forest draw
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood put Forest ahead before Noni Madueke found an equaliser. James Ward-Prowse saw red for Forest.

Maresca said: "I think we deserved to win.

"They are a very good team and we knew they would defend well. It was a tough and tricky game, very different to Brighton. We were patient on the ball and created chances.

"Overall the performance was good and I think we deserved to win.

"Their keeper was the best of the game. We created chances and arrived at goal in the way we want to."

On whether he has concerns about home form not matching results on the road, he added: "I don't think so. If you analyse the games, I think Crystal Palace was like today - we created and deserved to win. I don't think there is any reason."

