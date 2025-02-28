Nuno on facing Ipswich: There’s no favourites in a football match, It will be a tough game

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Ipswich Town on Monday night.

Forest face league rivals Ipswich, a side they have not lost to since December 2017 and a side who are looking down the barrel of relegation this season. Ipswich have only won one of their last 5 games which was the last round of the FA Cup against Coventry City whilst Forest come of the back of a tense 0-0 clash with Arsenal as both sides search for a win to try and regain some momentum.

Nuno first spoke on whether he is okay with the use of sports psychologists in and around the squad to help with players' mental health.

"That is normal in these days. The players even have their own people who helps in that part - mental coaches, there's a lot. It's important in sports now."

He then confirmed that he has someone he leans on for help with his mental health, which is important for any manager in such a stressful role.

"Of course. All the help is needed, and it's welcome."

Next, he was asked if his Forest side who have had an incredible season so far should be considered as favourites or should change their mentality against Ipswich who look to be heading back down to the Championship as it stands.

"No, that's not the way we look at it. We have to play the game. There are no favourites in a football match. There are two teams that go against each other in a fair way.

"Not at all. Totally the opposite. Just look at the data and you will see there is no difference in the games. There is no belief that players run more based on their opponent. It is not about that."

Nuno also stressed there will be no change in terms of Forest’s approach to the game and will treat it like any other game.

“I think it is a good opportunity for some players and also because of the schedule,” he said. “Let’s assess and try to make a good decision for the game.

“We have players to assess. Wednesday night (against Arsenal in the Premier League) was a very intense game with a lot of contacts. We are assessing the players to see how they are.

“Everybody is first team. There is no difference between players. It is always about the approach of the game and what is best. We assess and see how the players are, look at the opponent and try to make a good decision.

“Since the beginning of the season, even the friendlies, the approach must be the same. The interpretation of the game must always be the same.

“If you establish this kind of routine, there is no difference. This is better for us. That’s why I believe the approach of game by game is the best one.”

Forest are currently third in the Premier League table and their opponents are in the relegation zone but Nuno thinks that is irrelevant in cup competitions as anything can happen.

“It will be a tough game. They are a good team. We looked back at the fixture we had against them here in the Premier League (a 1-0 win) and how hard it was.

“We have been looking at them. As a team, they have energy, they are intense and they have good players. The expectation is it will be a very tough match.”