Arsenal midfielder Jorginho admits Forest frustration

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho admitted a lot of frustration after their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last night.

The match ended with Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes arguing as the Gunners dropped 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

"Yeah, a frustrating draw because we wanted to win,” Jorginho told arsenal.com. “We pushed as much as we could, we had the chances, we didn’t win and that’s the frustrating part. And then you need to also look and be realistic that this is a tough place to come and win. I think only two teams came here and won and we could have been one of them.

“We controlled the game, they didn’t create anything really dangerous, they only had counter-attacks and I think we deserved to win, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

On their hopes for the remainder of the season, the midfielder stated: “We need to keep pushing, we need to keep going.

“We need to find the solutions to score, to create more chances in the box, more shots. Everyone needs to step up and do a bit more for the team.

“The willingness of the team is huge and you can see how hard everyone tries and for sure we are going to carry on that way.”