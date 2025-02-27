Forest boss Nuno explains tactical shift for Arsenal draw

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits Arsenal's lack of a natural striker led him to making a tactical change for last night's 0-0 draw.

Forest have been performing superbly this season with a back five, but Nuno changed to a back four for Arsenal which led to them keeping a clean sheet.

Asked why the change post-match, Nuno said: "I'll tell you. As Arsenal doesn't have a striker, with (Mikel) Merino playing in that position - there's no need for an extra body.

"The overload will be in the midfield and it's about containing the midfield."

Arsenal had 13 shots on the night, but only one on target as Forest goalkeeper Mats Sels enjoyed a quiet night.